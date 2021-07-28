Centre calls meeting of top officials as Mizoram, Assam stick to their guns

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Centre has called a meeting of the chief secretaries and DGPs of Assam and Mizoram on Wednesday in the wake of violence, home ministry officials said on Tuesday. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will chair the meeting to discuss the sudden escalation of violence along the Assam-Mizoram border.

The meeting of the chief secretaries and Directors General of Police is expected to work on a peace formula so that there is no repeat of the violence along the border of the two states, a home ministry official said.

Officials said that the central government is in regular touch with the Assam and Mizoram governments and trying to calm down the situation. They further said that CRPF has been deployed in the violence-hit area. The chief ministers of the two states, however, stuck to their guns on Tuesday, refusing to back down from their respective stand.

While narrating the events leading up to Monday’s violence that left five Assam police personnel dead and over 70 others injured, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga played to their local galleries and hurled accusation at each other.

Sarma said the Assam government recently received inputs about Mizo activities inside an Assam reserve forest. He said satellite images showed Mizoram was building a road and erecting structures. He said during a subsequent inspection, a Mizoram Police post was also spotted. Zoramthanga blamed the Assam government for the incident