Death toll in Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst rises to seven, 17 persons rescued so far

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The death toll in the cloudburst-triggered flash floods ini Jammu and Kashmir has increased to seven even as rescue operations are underway.

The natural disaster took place in remote Honzar village in Dacchan area of mountainous Kishtwar district in early hours of Wednesday.

According to the latest reports, 17 persons have been rescued so far. Of these, condition of five is said to be critical.

Honzar village is a remote hamlet which can be reached only on foot.

Several structures were left damaged in the flashfloods. Teams of SDRF, police and army have launched an operation to rescue those trapped in the flash floods. “Following cloudburst in Dachhan region, 30 to 40 persons are missing and 4 dead bodies have been recovered so far,” tweeted Union MoS PMO and senior J&K BP leader Dr Jitendra Singh.He said rescue operations were going on and Air Force authorities have been contacted for air lifting the injured as and when required.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has predicted more rains and warned of flash floods. “At present, it's cloudy at most places of J&K with thunderstorm and rain at some places of Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi and neighborhood,” a MeT official said, further adding that widespread intermittent rain is most likely to continue till July 30.

“Heavy to very heavy rain is also possible at some places,” the MeT official said, warning that it may lead to flash floods, mudslides, landslides and water-logging in low-lying areas.

Residents have been advised to remain alert as water level has risen in all the rivers and asked to not venture on hilly and landslide and mudslide prone areas.