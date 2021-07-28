STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No new COVID-19 death reported in Gujarat; 28 test positive, 39 recover

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent, a slight increase over Tuesday's 98.74 per cent.

Published: 28th July 2021 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

Researchers took antibodies produced to fight the coronavirus's spike protein, from people with severe COVID-19 infections, and cloned them in a laboratory.

For representational purpose. (Photo| Shriram BN)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat recorded 28 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 8,24,802, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, the health department said.

As many as 39 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases in the state to 8,14,452, the department said in a release.

No new COVID-19 death was reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the number of fatalities unchanged at 10,076, it said. Gujarat has not reported any new coronavirus-related death since July 19, an official said.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent, a slight increase over Tuesday's 98.74 per cent.

There are now 274 active cases in the state with the condition of five patients being critical, the department said. The COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gujarat was suspended for the day as the government has decided to keep Wednesdays for the ongoing universal immunisation programme for pregnant women, children and infants, observed as 'Mamata Diwas.

' Surat district reported the highest number of eight new COVID-19 cases, followed by Vadodara four, Ahmedabad three, Dahod, Gandhinagar and Panchmahal two each, and Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Morbi and Sabarkantha one infection each, the department said.

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported three new cases and five recoveries, officials said.

With this, the UT's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,614 and the recovery count increased to 10,569, they said.

There are now 41 active cases in the UT which has reported four deaths so far, the officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,802, new cases 28, death toll 10,076, discharged 8,14,452, active cases 274, people tested so far (figures not released).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat COVID 19 Coronavirus Pademic Lockdown
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp