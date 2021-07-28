STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 2.18 crore unutilised Covid vaccine doses still available with states, says Union Health Ministry

A total of 46,23,27,530 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 1,20,70,820 doses are in the pipeline.

Published: 28th July 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of newly arrived Covid vaccine vials being stored at Regional Vaccine Store at Madurai | k k sundar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 2.18 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A total of 46,23,27,530 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 1,20,70,820 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 44,29,95,780 doses (according to data available at 8 am Wednesday), the ministry said.

A total of 2,18,10,422 balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine vaccination COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst in Dacchan area of J&K's Kishtwar district (Screengreab)
Cloudburst in J&K: 7 people dead, 17 rescued, more rainfall to continue
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp