STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pegasus row: Congress MPs throw papers, torn placards at Chair in Lok Sabha

Congress members Gurjeet Aujala, TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden and some others threw business papers of the day, some torn papers as well as placards at the Chair.

Published: 28th July 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

OM BIRLA

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the house during the Monsoon session. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed unruly scenes when some Congress members threw papers and torn placards at the Chair and Treasury benches.

Amid protest by opposition members over the Pegasus spying row and farmers' issue, the House was adjourned thrice with the first adjournment around 12:10 pm till 12.30 and again till 2 PM and for the third time till 2:30 pm.

Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House, raising slogans and holding placards against the government over the Pegasus and farmers' issues.

Speaker Om Birla continued with the Question Hour despite disruptions.

This was for the first time that Lok Sabha completed the Question Hour in the Monsoon session which began on July 19.

The House has witnessed repeated disruptions and adjournments since the beginning of the session.

As members from the Congress, Trinamool Congress and other parties continued with the sloganeering, Birla was seen going through a book on House procedures. Soon after the Question Hour ended, Speaker Birla left the House and Rajendra Agrawal took over.

When papers were being laid, Congress members Gurjeet Aujala, TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden and some others threw business papers of the day, some torn papers as well as placards at the Chair. A piece of the torn placard landed in the press gallery just above the Speaker's podium.

However, Agrawal continued with the proceedings. The members repeatedly threw papers at the Chair and later towards the Treasury benches.

One of the papers landed near the seat of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The Chair then adjourned the proceedings till 12:30 pm. When the House reassembled at 12:30 pm, the din continued and Agrawal adjourned Lok Sabha proceedings till 2 pm.

As the protests continued, the House was again adjourned till 2:30 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha congress MPs Om Birla Pegasus Snooping row Opposition MPs
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst in Dacchan area of J&K's Kishtwar district (Screengreab)
Cloudburst in J&K: 7 people dead, 17 rescued, more rainfall to continue
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp