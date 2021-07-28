SC/ST atrocities cases increased by 11.46% in 2019 from previous year: Minister Ramdas Athawale

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of cases related to atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities in 2018 decreased approximately by 11.15 per cent from the year 2017, but increased by 11.46 per cent in 2019 from the previous year, the Centre said on Wednesday.

In a written response in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale also said that the central government has been reviewing with the law implementing agencies of state governments for ensuring prompt registering of atrocities, speedy investigation of the offences and timely dispensing of cases by the courts.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau data shared by him, in 2019, a total of 49,608 such cases were registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in conjunction with IPC, while 44,505 cases were registered in 2018 and 50,094 cases in 2017.

Further, the government has issued advisories to the state governments/UT administrations from time to time for effective implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and rules, the minister added.