Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted after normalcy is restored: Rajya Sabha told

The Centre had revoked the special status of the erstwhile state that was provided to it under Article 370 and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in 2019.

Published: 28th July 2021 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Article 370 abrogation anniversary

Security personnel stand guard on a street during restrictions imposed in the wake of the first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation in Srinagar. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir would be granted statehood at an "appropriate" time after normalcy is restored there, the government told Parliament on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated this in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

He was replying to a question on whether the government had any proposal to "reinstate" the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and whether some efforts have been made to end the year-long ban on different means of communication.

"Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted at an appropriate time after normalcy is restored in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"In view of the constitutional changes and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of the Jammu and Kashmir into Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union territory of Ladakh, in national interest and also in the interest of security of J&K, temporary restrictions on various communication channels like internet and mobile services were resorted to in Jammu and Kashmir," the minister stated.

Subsequently, the matter "was reviewed from time to time and restrictions imposed were gradually eased out in a phased manner and 4G internet data services were restored in the entire Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir from February 5, he said.

