UP journalists protest against lodging of fake case against scribe 

Published: 28th July 2021

By PTI

BAHRAICH (Uttar Pradesh): Journalists took out a march in the district on Wednesday in protest against lodging of an alleged fake case against a scribe and demanded suspension of Inspector-in-Charge of Nagar Kotwali in this connection.

Taking part in the protest organised by the district unit of Uttar Pradesh Working Journalist Union (UPWJU), journalists associated with various media organisations marched from Clock Tower to collectorate carrying placards with slogans against Inspector in-Charge Madhup Nath Misra and the police administration.

They also raised slogans for the removal of the inspector.

The representatives of the journalists later met the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police and submitted a memorandum and warned that they will sit on an indefinite dharna incase their demands were not met in 24 hours.

Besides, Misra's suspension, they also demanded that the investigator in the case be changed.

Union's Bahraich unit president Virendra Srivastava said that an accredited journalist associated with a national-level TV channel and a news agency, Salim Siddiqui, has alleged that Misra, who was having some personal problems with him, lodged a fake case against him this month in connection with encroachment of Waqf land.

Srivastava said that a delegation had met the DM and the SP five days ago to lodge a protest against this, but since no action was taken, the journalists had to take to the road.

District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra said that the land-related investigation of the case registered against the journalist has been given to the chief revenue officer (CRO).

The Superintendent of Police has transferred the investigation of the case registered against the journalist from Kotwali Nagar to the Crime Branch.

An officer of the Deputy Superintendent of Police-level is investigating the demands raised in the memorandum given by the journalists organisation.

