Assam, Mizoram agree to neutral force at border

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Assam and Mizoram agreed on the deployment of a neutral paramilitary force following a meeting called by the Central government on Wednesday to resolve the border conflict that left five policemen and a civilian dead two days ago.

In the meeting chaired by the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and attended by the Chief Secretaries and the police heads of both the states, the Home Ministry told the state governments to amicably settle the matter.

“The objective of the meeting was to lower the tension between the two states,” a Home Ministry official said. Three CRPF companies have been deployed along the border as a neutral force and the process of withdrawal of the state police forces is also being worked out, sources said. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss the issue, sources added.

“Both state governments agreed for deployment of neutral CAPF [Paramilitary] in disturbed border area of Assam and Mizoram along the National Highway 306. This will be done under supervision of a senior CAPF officer. The states have agreed to resolve the issue through discussions,” Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua said.

Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said that the situation along the border is peaceful, adding that all efforts will be made to maintain peace. “There is no point in indulging in violence,” he said.

Assam’s Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164-km long border with three Mizoram districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit. The violence broke out two days after the Union Home Minister held talks with the CMs of eight northeastern states and underscored the need to resolve the border disputes.