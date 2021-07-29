STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam, Mizoram agree to neutral force at border

Three companies of CRPF deployed as state police start to withdraw from the frontier

Published: 29th July 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel during a clash at Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district, Monday

Police personnel during a clash at Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Assam and Mizoram agreed on the deployment of a neutral paramilitary force following a meeting called by the Central government on Wednesday to resolve the border conflict that left five policemen and a civilian dead two days ago.

In the meeting chaired by the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and attended by the Chief Secretaries and the police heads of both the states, the Home Ministry told the state governments to amicably settle the matter.

“The objective of the meeting was to lower the tension between the two states,” a Home Ministry official said. Three CRPF companies have been deployed along the border as a neutral force and the process of withdrawal of the state police forces is also being worked out, sources said. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss the issue, sources added.

“Both state governments agreed for deployment of neutral CAPF [Paramilitary] in disturbed border area of Assam and Mizoram along the National Highway 306. This will be done under supervision of a senior CAPF officer. The states have agreed to resolve the issue through discussions,” Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua said.

Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said that the situation along the border is peaceful, adding that all efforts will be made to maintain peace. “There is no point in indulging in violence,” he said.
Assam’s Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164-km long border with three Mizoram districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit. The violence broke out two days after the Union Home Minister held talks with the CMs of eight northeastern states and underscored the need to resolve the border disputes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam-Mizoram border clash neutral paramilitary force
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp