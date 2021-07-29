STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Attempt to camouflage illegal occupation: India slams Pakistan for holding polls in PoK

Arindam Bagchi asserted that Pakistan has no locus standi on these Indian territories and it should vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

Published: 29th July 2021 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

India Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Slamming Pakistan for holding assembly elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), India on Thursday said it was nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and that it has lodged a strong protest with that country over the issue.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi asserted that Pakistan has no locus standi on these Indian territories and it should vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

"The so-called elections in Indian territory under the illegal occupation of Pakistan are nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and the material changes undertaken by it in these territories," he said at an online media briefing.

His strong assertion came days after Pakistan conducted elections to the legislative Assembly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The elections were marred by allegations of irregularities and violence.

Asked about the polls, Bagchi said India has lodged a strong protest with the Pakistani authorities on this "cosmetic exercise", which has also been protested and rejected by the local people.

"Such an exercise can neither hide the illegal occupation by Pakistan nor the grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom to the people in these occupied territories," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan India PoK elections Imran Khan
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp