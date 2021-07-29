STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP misleading people over Centre's aid to flood-hit people in Maharashtra: NCP

It means that of the entire relief amount of Rs 3,701 crore, the Union government has sanctioned Rs 701 crore only.

Published: 29th July 2021 04:06 PM

Incessant rains damage houses in the Mahad area, in Raigad

Incessant rains damage houses in the Mahad area, in Raigad. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCP on Thursday accused the opposition BJP of misleading the people over the flood relief package for Maharashtra as announced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Mahesh Tapase, chief spokesperson of the NCP, which is a constituent in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, made the allegation in a statement.

"The Union agriculture minister has announced a relief package of Rs 701 crore, but it is for the flood-affected people (in Maharashtra) in 2020. It means, the Centre has given the relief amount almost a year later. However, the BJP is misleading the people that the aid is for the people who were affected by the last week's floods," he said.

It means that of the entire relief amount of Rs 3,701 crore, the Union government has sanctioned Rs 701 crore only. There is no assistance announced by it for the people who are affected now, he said. The NCP leader said that the assessment of damage was underway and the state government would finalise its report as soon as possible.

Ratnagiri, Raigad districts in the coastal Konkan region and Kolhapur and Satara districts in western Maharashtra were the worst-affected parts in the state due to the floods and heavy rains that triggered landslides at multiple locations.

So far, 213 people have died in the last week's rain-related incidents in the state.

TAGS
NCP Narendra Singh Tomar Maha Vikas Aghadi Maharashtra floods Maharashtra rains
Comments

