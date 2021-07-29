STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Halting water, irrigation projects in Marathwada may lead to farmer suicides: BJP MLA Prashant Bamb

The legislator, who represents Gangapur constituency in Aurangabad district, claimed that he had made several attempts to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the issue.

Published: 29th July 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Over 3.5 lakh households have already been provided with tap water supply.

Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Certain water and irrigation schemes are being halted in Marathwada, and there is fear that this may lead to farmer suicides in the drought-prone region if it doesn't get sufficient rainfall, BJP MLA Prashant Bamb has said.

The legislator, who represents Gangapur constituency in Aurangabad district, claimed that he had made several attempts to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the issue.

"The water and irrigation schemes, especially designed for Marathwada region, are coming halt. Clearances for the water grid project had been fast-tracked and tenders for this scheme were floated. However, the scheme worth Rs 45,000 crore was halted and just Rs 250 crore was given to a scheme in Paithan taluka. Moreover, Jalyukt Shivar scheme is not being implemented in the region," Bamb said in a virtual address.

The BJP MLA further said that earlier, the Shiv Sena had given priority to Marathwada and had taken a strong stand against the crop insurance companies.

However, the companies are now not paying farmers for the losses, and if the region does not receive sufficient rainfall, there is a fear that farmers may commit suicide, he claimed. "I have written 19 letters to the state government on various issues, but haven't received any response on the same," Bamb said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prashant Bamb BJP Marathwada Irrigation schemes Water schemes
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp