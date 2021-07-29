IPS officer injured in Assam-Mizoram border clashes undergoes successful surgery in Mumbai

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Assam cadre officer Vaibhav Nimbalkar, who was injured in the Assam Mizoram border dispute clash, underwent successful surgery at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

According to people close to the 2009 IPS batch officer, he is fine and speedily recovering now. "During the Assam Mizoram border clash, the bullet was pierced in Vaibhav Nimbalkar’s thigh. Then, immediately he was airlifted and brought to Mumbai for further surgery and treatment. After the successful surgery, he is fine and doing well now," said Sukrit Gumsae relative of Vaibhav Nimbalkar.

Vaibhav Nimbalkar’s two bodyguards were killed along with the other five cops in the border clashes. He is a resident of Baramati and completed his education in Pune.

"We are praying for his good health and confident that everything will be fine, he is a fighter. He will come out from this crisis also," said a relative of Vaibhav Nimbalkar adding since his posting in Assam, Vaibhav has faced some or other challenges because of his work.

ALSO READ: Economic blockade’ against Mizoram continues, Assam Police team in Delhi to quiz Mizo MP

"During his stint in Assam as various districts SP, he busted various drug and mafia rackets. If the area is community sensitive, then he tried to bring two communities together by arranging various programs and functions. If some are socially boycotted, then he Vaibhav will go that boycotted person home and have a cup of tea or break to break the social barriers and show the people that all are equal,” said the person who was close to Nimbalkar.

He said during his college days also, when Tsunami was struck in the coastal region of south India, he rushed with a local NGO to help the people. "Vaibhav is a die-heart social worker. He was Dy SP at the age of 22 only. In 2020, he was given the gold medal for his outstanding service in the police department. His very posting was challenging in Assam," he added.