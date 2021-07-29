STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IPS officer injured in Assam-Mizoram border clashes undergoes successful surgery in Mumbai

The 2009 IPS batch officer Vaibhav Nimbalkar’s two bodyguards were killed along with the other five cops in the border clashes.

Published: 29th July 2021 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Representational Imgae

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Assam cadre officer Vaibhav Nimbalkar, who was injured in the Assam Mizoram border dispute clash, underwent successful surgery at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

According to people close to the 2009 IPS batch officer, he is fine and speedily recovering now. "During the Assam Mizoram border clash, the bullet was pierced in Vaibhav Nimbalkar’s thigh. Then, immediately he was airlifted and brought to Mumbai for further surgery and treatment. After the successful surgery, he is fine and doing well now," said Sukrit Gumsae relative of Vaibhav Nimbalkar.

Vaibhav Nimbalkar’s two bodyguards were killed along with the other five cops in the border clashes. He is a resident of Baramati and completed his education in Pune.

"We are praying for his good health and confident that everything will be fine, he is a fighter. He will come out from this crisis also," said a relative of Vaibhav Nimbalkar adding since his posting in Assam, Vaibhav has faced some or other challenges because of his work.

ALSO READ: Economic blockade’ against Mizoram continues, Assam Police team in Delhi to quiz Mizo MP

"During his stint in Assam as various districts SP, he busted various drug and mafia rackets. If the area is community sensitive, then he tried to bring two communities together by arranging various programs and functions. If some are socially boycotted, then he Vaibhav will go that boycotted person home and have a cup of tea or break to break the social barriers and show the people that all are equal,” said the person who was close to Nimbalkar.

He said during his college days also, when Tsunami was struck in the coastal region of south India, he rushed with a local NGO to help the people. "Vaibhav is a die-heart social worker. He was Dy SP at the age of 22 only. In 2020, he was given the gold medal for his outstanding service in the police department. His very posting was challenging in Assam," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Mizoram border clashes Assam IPS officer
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp