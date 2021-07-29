STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LS proceedings adjourned; Speaker says hurt over unruly behaviour of some Opposition members

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said the opposition has not been able to put forth it point due to the stubborn attitude of the government.

Published: 29th July 2021 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MPs stage a protest during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi

Congress MPs stage a protest during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday adjourned the House proceedings till 11:30 AM amid protests, and also expressed displeasure over unruly behaviour by some opposition members on Wednesday.

As the House convened for the day, the Speaker said he was "very hurt" over Wednesday's incident.

On Wednesday, when papers were being laid in the House, Congress members Gurjeet Aujala, TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden and some others threw business papers of the day as well as torn pieces of paper and placards at the Chair.

A piece of the torn placard landed in the press gallery just above the Speaker's podium.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the members who resorted to tearing papers don't even want to apologise.

As the protest continued, Speaker Birla adjourned the proceedings.

The Opposition members have been protesting over the Pegasus snooping controversy and three farm bills.

monsoon session of Parliament Lok Sabha Pegasus
