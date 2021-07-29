Madhya Pradesh records 18 new COVID-19 cases; no fresh death

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 18 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 7,91,796, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported during the day, an official said.

The death toll remains unchanged at 10,513, he said. The overall recovery count in MP stands at 7,81,153 and the state has 130 active cases, he said.

With 71,090 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in Madhya Pradesh went up to 1,42,83,842, the official added.

A total of 3,08,14,107 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 6,71,610 on Thursday, said an official release.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,796, new cases 18, death toll 10,513, recovered 7,81,153 active cases 130, number of tests so far 1,42,83,842.