STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh records 18 new COVID-19 cases; no fresh death

A total of 3,08,14,107 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 6,71,610 on Thursday, said an official release.

Published: 29th July 2021 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

The study was observed within a period of nine to ten months starting from March 2020 on 42 patients with COVID-19 GBS.

For representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 18 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 7,91,796, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported during the day, an official said.

The death toll remains unchanged at 10,513, he said. The overall recovery count in MP stands at 7,81,153 and the state has 130 active cases, he said.

With 71,090 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in Madhya Pradesh went up to 1,42,83,842, the official added.

A total of 3,08,14,107 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 6,71,610 on Thursday, said an official release.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,796, new cases 18, death toll 10,513, recovered 7,81,153 active cases 130, number of tests so far 1,42,83,842.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp