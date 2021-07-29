STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 2.88 crore balance Covid jabs available with states, private hospitals: Centre

Over 47.48 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 53,05,260 doses are in the pipeline.

Published: 29th July 2021 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a vaccine to a woman for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 2.88 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 44,74,97,240 doses, the ministry said More than 2.88 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

