Rajya Sabha adjourned after passing bill to amend Factoring Regulation Act

Earlier in the day, proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned second time on Thursday till 2 pm following the opposition's protests on Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and rise in fuel prices.

Published: 29th July 2021 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After repeated adjournments amid sloganeering by opposition MPs, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday, but before that it passed the Bill to amend the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2011.

The bill, which seeks to widen the scope of entities that can engage in factoring business and will pave the way for non-NBFC factors and other entities to undertake factoring activities, has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

Earlier in the day, proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned second time on Thursday till 2 pm following the opposition's protests on Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and rise in fuel prices. As opposition members resorted to sloganeering, a sound of whistle was heard in the House and Deputy Chairman Harivansh warned that he will name the member.

He said that during the golden jubilee celebrations of India's Independence, the House had passed a resolution not to stall proceedings.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned first till 12 noon and when it met again, the Deputy Chairman continued the Question Hour for 35 minutes during which questions of the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Textiles and the Ministry of Women and Child Development were replied.

Earlier, stepping up its attack on the government, the opposition decided to jointly oppose the government on various issues including Pegasus Project scandal. Though Leader in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi met the opposition leaders at Mallikarjun Kharge's office, the opposition insisted on discussion on the snooping row and fuel price rise.

TAGS
Factoring Regulation Act Rajya Sabha Parliament Rajya Sabha adjourned
