Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned amid protest by Opposition MPs

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has not accepted the notices given by various opposition party members for suspension of the business to allow discussion on their issues.

Published: 29th July 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 12:22 PM

Rajya Sabha

Opposition leaders create uproar in Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Thursday adjourned till 12 noon as opposition members created uproar over Pegasus and various other issues.

Soon after the listed papers were laid on the table of the House, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has not accepted the notices given by various opposition party members under Rule 267 for suspension of the business to allow discussion on their issues.

This was protested by Congress MPs and several of them were on their feet.

"What is all this? What is happening?...You go to your seats," the Chairman said, as TMC members trooped in the Well of the House, with some carrying placards.

They were later joined by Congress members.

ALSO READ | LS proceedings adjourned; Speaker says hurt over unruly behaviour of some Opposition members

Naidu asked the protesting members to return to their seats, but they did not yield.

The Chairman then adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Rajya Sabha MPs, who had given the notice under Rule 267 for suspension of the business, include, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (TMC), Amee Yajnik (Cong), Neeraj Dangi (Cong), Elamaram Kareem (CPI-M), Binoy Viswam (CPI), Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), Vishambhar Prasad Nishad (SP), and Ripun Bora (Cong).

Naidu said he had gone through the notices and decided not to admit them.

