STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shashi Tharoor, BJP MP spar over deferral of Parliament IT panel meeting on snooping row

Tharoor said that no constituted procedure was followed in introducing the motion that requires the Speaker to get the leave of the House before it can be introduced.

Published: 29th July 2021 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who heads the Parliamentary panel on IT, took a dig at BJP members opposing his decision to question government officials on the Pegasus row. 

He said “some elements” have chosen to reduce it to a “ping pong match” that goes against the spirit of Parliament. Asked about reports of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey moving a privilege motion against him, Tharoor said it has no validity. “No constituted procedure was followed in introducing the motion that requires the Speaker to get the leave of the House before it can be introduced,” said Tharoor. 

Dubey hit back, saying Tharoor was unaware of the rules. He said the Congress MP was ‘frustrated’ for not being appointed the party’s leader in Lok Sabha in place of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Dubey is learned to have moved a ‘privilege notice’ against Tharoor for allegedly misusing his powers as the head of the IT panel. The fate of the notice will be decided by Speaker Om Birla.

The panel was scheduled to question government officials on Wednesday on the Pegasus spyware issue. The meeting did not take place due to the lack of members required to form the quorum. BJP members of the panel did not sign the attendance register. 

Tharoor expressed disappointment at the development. “Some elements on some issues have chosen to reduce this committee to some sort of a ping pong match which I don’t believe is in the spirit of Parliament or a Parliamentary committee,” he said.

Asked about differences among the panel members along political lines, he said that when he was the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs for five years, members worked in an amicable manner and cooperated. This, despite the committee having a strong BJP majority, Tharoor added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Pegasus row BJP congress Nishikant Dubey
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp