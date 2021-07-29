STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Situation along Assam-Mizoram border 'calm': Cachar district official

Central forces were deployed along the interstate border at Lailapur, while state police personnel remained 100 metres inside their respective borders.

Published: 29th July 2021 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

A clash broke out between police and people at the disputed Assam-Mizoram border

A clash broke out between police and people at the disputed Assam-Mizoram border. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The situation along the Assam-Mizoram border, which witnessed violence and the death of seven persons earlier this week, was on Thursday "calm and under control", a Cachar district official said. Central forces were deployed along the interstate border at Lailapur, while state police personnel remained 100 metres inside their respective borders.

A strict vigil is being maintained with people not allowed to move towards the border as it is at present a "conflict zone", the official said. Officials said that the impact of the "economic blockade", imposed by a few organisations in some places since the violence broke out, has been partial.

Security has also been tightened for students and Mizos residing in the three districts of Barak Valley. A delegation of the Assam Jatiya Parishad, led by its President Lurinjyoti Gogoi is scheduled to visit Silchar and meet the injured police personnel, a party spokesperson said.

Explained: Why Assam involved in many border disputes with neighbouring states?

Meanwhile, Cachar guardian minister Ashok Singhal, and Environment and Forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya visited the injured at Silchar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday night and handed over cheques of Rs 1 lakh and a box of fruits to 35 injured policemen and two civilians.

Five policemen and a civilian were killed, and 50 others were injured in an attack allegedly by Mizoram Police personnel and civilians from across the border on Monday, while another policeman succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Tension along the border with Mizoram in Cachar and Hailakandi districts of Assam have been escalating since October 2020 with frequent incidents of burning of houses and encroachment of land. The two states share a 164.6-km border between Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts and Mizoram's Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl.

