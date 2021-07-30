STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2.27 lakh pregnant women take Covid jabs in less than a month

The Union Health Ministry had approved inoculations for all pregnant women starting July 2 saying that they can opt for any available vaccines at any point during the pregnancy. 

Published: 30th July 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Within a month of Covid vaccination opening for pregnant women, 2.27 lakh such beneficiaries have taken the shots and the highest of them have been from Tamil Nadu, the Centre said on Friday.

The Union Health Ministry, based on the recommendations by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization, had approved inoculations against coronavirus for all pregnant women starting July 2. It had said that pregnant women can opt for any available Covid vaccines at any point during the pregnancy. 

Over the last 4 weeks, Tamil Nadu has vaccinated 78,838 pregnant women, followed by Andhra Pradesh (34,228), Odisha (29,821), Madhya Pradesh (21,842), Kerala (18,423), and Karnataka (16,673), as per the data shared by the ministry. 

ALSO READ | Spike in vascular, neurological and renal issues after Covid-19 recovery

The government said that allowing the vaccination of pregnant women was followed up by training of service providers and frontline health workers to equip them to counsel the pregnant women and their families during routine antenatal care about the importance of Covid vaccination during pregnancy. 

The states, the Centre added, further sensitized their vaccination teams in the government and private facilities on the need for Covid vaccination for this class of women. 

Studies in India and abroad have shown that Covid19 infection during pregnancy may result in rapid deterioration of health of pregnant women, escalating the increased risk of severe disease and it might affect the fetus too.

Pregnant women with infection are also at an increased risk for preterm birth and other adverse pregnancy outcomes including higher chances of neonatal morbidity. Additionally, the experts have also highlighted pre-existing comorbidities, advanced maternal age, and high body mass index as factors for severe Covid19 in pregnancy.

The government said that several initiatives have been taken by states to encourage pregnant women to opt for the vaccine, such as special vaccination sessions for pregnant women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vaccination vaccination of pregnant women Covid vaccination
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp