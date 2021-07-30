3.83 lakh people got vaccines without photo ID: Govt in Lok Sabha

Ranjani Madhavan By

BENGALURU: A total of 3.83 lakh persons were vaccinated without any photo ID or documents through Cowin, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in response to a question asked during the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Centre has issued a standard operating procedure to facilitate the vaccination of eligible beneficiaries who do not possess the prescribed photo ID documents.

Detailing how registration and vaccination of people without access to digital technology can be done, she said, "Walk in registration and vaccination of either single individual or groups of individuals at COVID-19 vaccination centres. Registration at Common Service Centres. Registration of up to 4 persons using a single mobile number to facilitate registration of people without mobile phones. Use of assisted registrations through National COVID-19 Helpline 1075 and state integration helplines."

In addition, persons without identity (PWI) can be vaccinated under special sessions, she said.

Dr Arundhathi Chandrashekar, managing director of National Health Mission said that in places like prisons, special homes and old age homes, the warden or person in charge's phone number and credentials are used to certify others and administer the vaccine.

"For other people, special sessions are conducted to vaccinate them by bringing them to the place. Depending on the area, we identify and bring people including those from tribal hamlets," Dr Chandrashekar said.

Dr. Ravi Kumar, taluk health officer at HD Kote, where there are tribal hamlets said voter IDs can also be used if not for Aadhar cards.

"Relative's phone numbers are used if the beneficiary does not have one. Walk-in registrations are allowed at Primary Health Centres. We have asked the gram panchayat to certify people for vaccination as well,"Dr. Kumar said.

However, the marginalized sections are left out of the vaccine process, as per the transgender community.

"10 transgenders in Bommasandra area have not been able to get vaccines as we do not have a photo ID card and they insist on the same or Aadhar card to get the jab," said Arathi Gowda, gram panchayat member of Bommasandra.