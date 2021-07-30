STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah has asked me to ensure good governance: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bommai is on his first visit to Delhi after becoming chief minister and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence later in the day.

Published: 30th July 2021

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked him to ensure "good governance" in the state. "He (Shah) asked me to give good governance in the state. I assured him that whatever faith you have reposed in me, I will do," the newly-appointed chief minister told PTI after meeting the home minister here.

Bommai is on his first visit to Delhi after becoming chief minister. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence later in the day. Apart from Shah, the BJP leader also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party in Karnataka on Tuesday following BS Yediyurappa's resignation, took oath as the chief minister on Wednesday.

