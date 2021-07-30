STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhima Koregaon: Bombay HC grants bail to Surendra Gadling to attend mother's death anniversary

Earlier, the NIA court had rejected the Gadling demand of bail to perform the rituals saying the time has already passed so he would not be required.

Published: 30th July 2021 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Bombay High court on Friday granted nine days temporary bail to Bhima Koregaon accused Advocate Surendra Gadling from August 13 to 21 to attend his mother's death anniversary.

A division bench headed by SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar pronounced this order.

Gadling was arrested three years ago for his alleged links with maoists. He was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Gadling had approached the High Court in appeal under section 21 (4) of the NIA act challenging the Supreme Court order of refusing him emergency bail after his mother demise due to Covid last year.

Advocate Indira Jaisingh appearing for Gadling submitted that since family members were hospitalized with Covid 19 or under home isolations in August 2020, his mother funeral rites -- cooling of ashes, rituals and condolence meeting remained pending.

However, the family had decided to perform these pending rituals on her deaths anniversary on August 15, 2021. She demanded bail for her client on humanitarian grounds and requested to correct the error.

However, NIA called this demand a gross abuse of the process of law and courts precious time.

Earlier, the NIA court had rejected the Gadling demand of bail to perform the rituals saying the time has already passed so he would not be required to perform the rituals or funeral rites.

Surendra Gadling Bhima Koregaon case Bombay High court
