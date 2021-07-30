CBSE to announce class 12 results by 2 pm on July 30
The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.
Published: 30th July 2021 10:46 AM | Last Updated: 30th July 2021 10:46 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for class 12 on Friday, according to officials.
"The result will be announced at 2 PM today," a senior board official said.
(More inputs awaited)