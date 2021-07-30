STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre ready to discuss issues directly related to people, Oppn behaviour unfortunate: Pralhad Joshi

The protests are over a 'non-issue, non-serious issue', said Prahlad Joshi, the parliamentary affairs minister, and urged the opposition members to allow the Lok Sabha to function.

Published: 30th July 2021 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi (Photo | Twitter)

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid continuous Opposition uproar in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said such behaviour is unfortunate and the government is ready for discussion on issues "directly related" to the people.

Referring to protests over the Pegasus spyware row that has led to a logjam in Parliament, he said Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already made a detailed statement on the issue in both the Houses.

The protests are over a "non-issue, non-serious issue", said Joshi, the parliamentary affairs minister, and urged the opposition members to allow the Lok Sabha to function.

"There are so many issues directly related to the people of India....government is ready for discussions," he said amid din in the Lok Sabha, adding Parliament is not being allowed to function and such behaviour is "unfortunate".

ALSO READ | Monsoon Session of Parliament: Centre tries to reach out, Opposition sticks to stand

This week, the Lower House has passed some bills without much discussion as it has been rocked by protests since the Monsoon Session commenced on July 19.

"We don't want to pass bills without discussions," Joshi asserted.

As soon as the House met for the day on Friday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought to raise certain issues but was not allowed.

During the Question Hour, Opposition members raised slogans and displayed placards as they protested on Pegasus spyware controversy and other issues.

Some Opposition members were heard shouting "we want justice".

In the wake of the protests, Lok Sabha proceedings on Friday were adjourned till noon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monsoon Session of Parliament Prahlad joshi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp