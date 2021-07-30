STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Chhattisgarh sees 125 cases, 3 deaths; over 42,000 tested

Over 1.19 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till Thursday, with 96.97 lakh people getting the first dose and 22.88 lakh getting the second jab as well, officials said.

Published: 30th July 2021 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 11:00 PM

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 125 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the tally of infections to 10,01,906 and the toll to 13,523, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,86,418 after 69 people were discharged from hospitals and 174 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,965 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district recorded eight new cases, taking its caseload to 1,57,666, including 3,138 deaths. Bastar recorded 15 new cases, while Sukma and Kanker saw nine cases each. With 42,714 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,13,43,815," he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,01,906, new cases 125, Deaths 13,523, Recovered 9,86,418, Active cases 1,965, Tests today Tests today 42,714, Total tests 1,13,43,815.

