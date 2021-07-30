STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cumulative Covid vaccine doses cross 46 crore in India: Government

Five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh - have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of the vaccine in the 18-44 age group, the ministry said.

Published: 30th July 2021 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine Covid

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 46 crore, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

On Friday, 44,38,901 vaccine doses were administered, according to the 7 pm provisional report. The ministry said 20,96,446 first doses and 3,41,500 second doses were administered in the 18-44 age group on Friday.

Cumulatively, 15,17,27,430 people in the 18-44 years category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 80,31,011 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh - have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of the vaccine in the 18-44 age group, the ministry said.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

As on day 196 of the vaccination drive, a total 44,38,901 vaccine doses were given.

The ministry said 28,53,700 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 15,85,201 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 PM. Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp