IIM to study what ails Indore’s policing system

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: After diagnosing the problems plaguing Madhya Pradesh’s government schools, IIM-Indore will now be detecting what ails the law and order maintenance system of India’s cleanest city.

The premier business school will spend the next six months studying the lacunae in beat policing system of Indore. Based on its findings, corrective measures will be suggested. And depending on the success of the IIM’s prescription, the corrective model will be replicated across the other 51 districts of the state.

Researchers from IIM-I will fan out to the police stations, the police control room, the emergency dial service facility and also the crimes scenes to assess the problems plaguing the beat policing system.

A meeting between MP Police officers and experts of IIM-Indore led by its director, Prof Himanshu Rai, took place on Thursday in which the basic framework for the study was finalised. “In the next one week, a detailed written draft containing the contours of the research will be developed, after which the actual research will begin,” SP, Police Training College, Agam Jain, said.

“Our primary focus will be on the process of system-level study for improving the current situation. We will also study the different communication styles, behavioural patterns, interpersonal competencies and values required for an effective police-community partnership,” said Prof Rai.