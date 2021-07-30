STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Incendiary statement on border violence: Assam Police summons Mizoram MP Vanlalvena

“If he doesn’t depose, we will have to take the next step which is (issuance of) warrant (against him),” Assam’s Special Director-General of Police, GP Singh said.

Mizoram Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena (Photo | dipr.mizoram.gov.in)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police asked Mizoram’s Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena to depose before it on August 1 for questioning in connection with his alleged incendiary statement pertaining to the July 26 violence on the Assam-Mizoram interstate border that left six Assam cops dead and scores others injured.

An Assam Police team visited the MP’s official residence in Delhi on Friday but did not find him. This made the cops to paste a notice at the residence asking him to depose before the officer-in-charge of Dholai police station in Assam’s Cachar district at 11 am on August 1 “without fail”.

A case was registered with the Dholai police station two days ago.

Assam’s Special Director-General of Police, GP Singh confirmed the notice being pasted at Vanlalvena’s residence.

“He is supposed to come and depose on August 1. It’s a Sunday and there is no House (Parliament session),” Singh told The New Indian Express. “If he doesn’t depose, we will have to take the next step which is (issuance of) warrant (against him),” Singh said.

A team of the Delhi Police accompanied the Assam cops when they had gone out in search of the Mizoram MP.

An Assam Police team, including officers of the Criminal Investigation Department, arrived in Delhi on Thursday to take “lawful action” relating to the conspiracy behind the July 26 incident in light of a media interview of Vanlalvena, indicative of his active role in the conspiracy.”

Vanlalvena had made the alleged provocative statement outside the Parliament on Wednesday.

He had stated: “…They are lucky that we didn’t kill them all. If they come again, we shall kill them all.”

He was on Friday not available on the phone. Calls made to him went unattended.

