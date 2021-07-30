Jammu and Kashmir reports 137 COVID-19 cases, one fatality

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 137 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its infection tally to 3,21,344, while the death toll rose to 4,378 as one fatality was reported in a span of 24 hours, officials said.

Fifty-eight cases were reported from Jammu division and 79 from Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar recorded the highest number of 26 new cases, followed by Baramulla district with 15.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,171 in the union territory, while 3,15,795 patients have recovered from the disease so far, they said.

There were 35 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory at present, the officials added.