STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir reports 137 COVID-19 cases, one fatality

Fifty-eight cases were reported from Jammu division and 79 from Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Published: 30th July 2021 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

A tuberculosis patient being tested for COVID-19 in Tirupati

Representational image (File photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 137 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its infection tally to 3,21,344, while the death toll rose to 4,378 as one fatality was reported in a span of 24 hours, officials said.

Fifty-eight cases were reported from Jammu division and 79 from Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar recorded the highest number of 26 new cases, followed by Baramulla district with 15.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,171 in the union territory, while 3,15,795 patients have recovered from the disease so far, they said.

There were 35 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory at present, the officials added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp