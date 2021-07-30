JP Nadda meets Uttar Pradesh MPs as BJP sets poll ball rolling

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Setting in motion its preparations for the next year’s crucial Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP on Thursday held a brainstorming session with the party MPs from three regions of the state. BJP president J P Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath detailed the achievements of the Central and the state governments to the MPs on Wednesday evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin touring Uttar Pradesh from next month to motivate the party cadre ahead of the elctions. Wednesday’s deliberations with Lok Sabha MPs from western parts of the state—Braja (Mathura-Agra) and Kanpur regions—took place at the party headquarters.

The meeting came after the BJP held a similar brainstorming session with the OBC MPs of the party, with a delegation led by a few Union Ministers afterwards calling on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring reservation for OBCs in all India entrance tests for the admissions in graduate, post-graduate and diploma courses in medical education.

The government on Thursday announced quota for the OBC in medcial courses, which sources said, the party will use to set the tone for the UP Assembly polls, likely to be held during February-March next year.

Sources said the saffron party will try to boost its appeal among voters in the OBC-dominated constituencies by dangling the quota. The BJP also expects that its induction of a number of OBC ministers to the Union cabinet will highlight its pro-OBC credentials.

With the BJP sensing that the rival Samajwadi Party will build on its OBC consolidation in the elections, the saffron outfit hopes to make an early start to its outreach to ensure that the OBC support which helped the party in 2017 and 2019 will help it next year as well.