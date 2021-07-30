STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh records 10 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh death

With 73,025 swab samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Madhya Pradesh went up to 1,43,55,902, the official added.

Published: 30th July 2021 08:35 PM

Covid test being conducted

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 10 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 7,91,806, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,513, he added. The overall recovery count in MP stands at 7,81,172, leaving the state with 121 active cases, he said.

A total of 3,09,62,593 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 34,535 jabs on Friday, an official release said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,806, new cases 10, death toll 10,513, recoveries 7,81,172, active cases 121, number of tests so far 1,43,55,902.

