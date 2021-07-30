STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra reports 6,600 COVID-19 cases, 231 deaths

Significantly, Bhandara and Nandurbar districts along with Jalgaon and Bhiwandi municipal corporations did not report any new coronavirus infection.

Published: 30th July 2021 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

A healthworker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra reported 6,600 new coronavirus cases and 231 fatalities on Friday while 7,431 patients were discharged from hospitals, a health official said.

The caseload in the state rose to 62,96,756 and death toll reached 1,32,566. The tally of recovered patients rose to 60,83,319. The number of active cases decreased to 77,494 from 78,562 the day before. There are 4,79,553 people in-home quarantine and 3,289 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.61 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent. The number of coronavirus tests conducted so far climbed to 4,75,59,938 with 2,00,924 samples tested since Thursday evening.

Of the eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune region reported the highest 2,327 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 1,852 cases in Kolhapur region.

As many as 1,007 new cases were reported in the Mumbai region, 952 in Nashik region, 276 in Latur, 104 in Akola, 48 in Aurangabad and 34 in Nagpur region.

Of 231 deaths recorded during the day, the highest 71 fatalities were reported in Kolhapur region, followed by 67 and 37 deaths in Pune and Mumbai regions, respectively.

The Aurangabad region reported 30 fatalities, Nashik region 18, Latur and Akola three each and Nagpur region reported two fatalities.

State capital Mumbai witnessed 322 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, while Pune city reported 247 new cases and three fatalities. Pune district has the highest 16,001 active cases.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 62,96,756, New cases- 6,600, Total deaths 1,32,566, New deaths: 231, Total recoveries 60,83,319, Active cases 77,494, New tests 2,00,924.

