STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra to ease Covid-19 restrictions in 25 districts

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that in the CM’s pandemic review meeting with the Covid task force, it was decided to relax restrictions in 25 of the state’s 36 districts. 

Published: 30th July 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that in the CM’s pandemic review meeting with the Covid task force, it was decided to relax restrictions in 25 of the state’s 36 districts. 

“We will relax restrictions in the districts where the positivity rate is less than the state average. While opening the economy, we have to be very careful and cautious. We do not want to see a Kerala-like situation,” said Tope. The state’s average positivity rate is 3.80%. Satara district has reported a positivity rate of 8.03%, which is the highest in the state.

“The state health department has submitted a report to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recommending that he lift the restrictions in 25 districts which has a positivity rate lower than the state average and has better health infrastructure. The CM will make a decision and an official announcement will be made soon,” Tope said.

He said the state’s economy should be restarted by relaxing restrictions. “The government offices will operate with 50 per cent staffers. However, air-conditioning should not be used. Besides, the saloon and parlours will be also given permission to open and function by following Covid-19 protocol,” Tope said.
Presently, a week-end lockdown is in place. It was decided in the meeting to let businesses and shops function as usual on Saturdays.  

 “The shop and hotel owners and people working in their establishments should be fully vaccinated. If not, then the RT- PCR test should be carried out regularly. We are also consulting with the railway authority to ensure that only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to commute,” Tope said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in India Covid 19 in Maharashtra
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp