STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Matuas threaten to end support to BJP over delay in implementation of CAA rules

Ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, the BJP had assured the Matuas it will implement the CAA at the earliest.

Published: 30th July 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A day after Union minister of state (home affairs) Nityananda Rai sought a six-month time period to frame the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the leadership of the All India Matua Mahasangha said it would withdraw support for the BJP if its demands for the implementation of the CAA is delayed further.  

“The Union minister’s announcement has created insecurity as far as citizenship of our community is concerned. If it goes on, Matuas will withdraw their support that was extended to the BJP in the previous 2019 general elections and the recent Assembly elections in Bengal,” said Mahitosh Baidya, the general secretary of the Mahasangha.

Baidya was among the Matua delegates who accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Orakandi in Bangladesh, the birthplace of Matua sect founder Harichand Thakur, ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. Of the 77 Assembly seats won by the BJP in West Bengal, about 50 per cent are from areas dominated by the Matuas.

With discontent starting to brew within the sect, which helped the BJP grow its foothold in West Bengal, the national body of the refugees expressed its displeasure at the Centre for proposing a further delay in giving them the promised citizenship. 

Ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, the BJP had assured the Matuas it will implement the CAA at the earliest. However, blaming the pandemic, the Centre has sought more time. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAA Nityananda Rai BJP
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp