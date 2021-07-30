No community-wise data on employment: Ministry of Minority Affairs

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is no centralised data on the ‘limited’ participation of minority communities, particularly Muslims, in government jobs, the government said in Parliament on Thursday. The Ministry of Minority Affairs informed Lok Sabha that the government is treating all sections of society, including Muslims, as equal partners in the development process.

Minorities in India are “flourishing equally with all the other sections of the society with a sense of equality, security and prosperity”, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said. He was responding to questions from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi MP Ravikumar, who also asked whether the government was planning to set up an Equal Opportunity Commission to look into the grievances of the deprived groups.

Naqvi did not give a direct reply but said the government has made every section an equal partner in ‘Development with Dignity’ and ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”.

Ravikumar also asked whether Muslim participation in government employment has been limited. Saying that there is no community-wise data on recruitment, the minister said there are schemes to increase the participation of minority communities to improve their education, skill and entrepreneurship development levels.