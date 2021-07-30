STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan records zero COVID-19 fatality, 28 new cases

Of the new cases, eight were reported from Jaipur and six each from Udaipur and Sriganganagar besides other cities.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Rajasthan on Friday, while 28 new cases were reported, the health department said.

According to officials, 26 of the 33 districts in the state did not record a single positive case on Friday.

There are a total of 9,53,650 Covid cases in the state while the death toll stands at 8,953, they said.

A total of 9,44,443 people have recovered from the infection so far and the number of active cases is 254, they said.

