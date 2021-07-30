Rehabilitation only solution to hardships caused by floods: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

By PTI

PUNE/ MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said rehabilitation of people was the only solution to the hardships caused by the floods, and assured that his government would provide every possible help on this front.

Urging the flood-affected people to sit together to decide about their rehabilitation, he also asked such villages to unanimously pass a resolution about it.

Speaking during his visit to the flood-hit Kolhapur district to take stock of the damages caused by torrential rains and flooding, Thackeray said that his government was keen to find a permanent solution to the situation faced by the flood-prone villages in the state.

If the entire village is ready to get rehabilitated, the state government will provide all the help they need for the process, he said while interacting with the affected people housed in temporary shelters at a village in Shirol tehsil.

"Rehabilitation is the only solution to the frequent hardships caused due to floods. You (people from the flood-affected villages) sit and decide (about the rehabilitation) and we will provide the help," the chief minister told the villagers.

In Narsinhwadi, villagers talked to him about the 2019 floods, last week's flood situation and the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that these things have wreaked havoc in their lives in the last three years. They sought assistance from him in rebuilding their lives.

Talking to people in Shahupuri area, Thackeray said, "Don't worry. The government will consult all elected representatives here to find a solution." Locals told him that this year's flood was more severe than what was witnessed in 2005 and 2019.

Thackeray went on to ask the villagers about their COVID-19 vaccination status and advised them to wear masks. During his visit, Thackeray happened to meet Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis in Shahupuri locality of the city.

Fadnavis is also on a tour of western Maharashtra to take the stock of the flood situation. At least 213 people died and thousands were evacuated, as incessant rainfall caused flooding and landslides in many parts of Maharashtra.

Large-scale damages were reported from Konkan and western Maharashtra districts of Kolhapur and Sangli. Officials had earlier stated that 36,615 families have been shifted to safer places in Kolhapur, while the losses due to the rain-fury in the district are estimated at Rs 243 crore so far.