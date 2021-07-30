STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srinagar diary: Weekend curfew to be lifted in city, plastic ban and more

Srinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Athar Amir Khan said nobody should bring polythene or single-use plastics into the city.

Published: 30th July 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

plastic ban, plastic

A person found using these items will be asked to pay a penalty of Rs 500.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Hospitals with 50+ beds asked to install oxygen plants

In light of the oxygen shortage faced by various hospitals across the country amid the second wave of Covid-19, the Lt Governor’s administration in J&K has ordered all clinical establishments and hospitals having more than 50 beds to establish an Oxygen Generation Plant of appropriate capacity for patient care. “All clinical establishments/hospitals situated in J&K having more than 50 beds shall establish an oxygen generation plant of appropriate capacity,” read the order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary Health & Medical Education Department Atal Dulloo. The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir has directed all the Chief Medical Officers to ensure prompt implementation of this order. 

MoU signed with JSW Foundation to renovate parks 

Jammu and Kashmir government has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JSW Foundation (JSWF) for the restoration and conservation of two Mughal gardens in Srinagar – Nishat and Shalimar. The MoU was signed by Commissioner/Secretary, Floriculture, Gardens and Parks Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad and Chairperson JSWF Sangita Jindal. The JSWF will assist the government financially and technically in preserving the two heritage gardens as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The restoration works will be monitored by a project monitoring committee headed by the Commissioner/Secretary to the government, Department of Floriculture Gardens and Parks. 

Weekend curfew to be lifted in Srinagar

Amid a decline in Covid-19 cases and deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has lifted the weekend curfew that was in place in 20 districts of the Union Territory. This was stated in a government order, which disclosed that there has been a significant drop in number of daily positive cases, test positivity rate, fatality rate, bed-occupancy rate at hospitals across J&K districts. However, the daily night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am shall remain in force across the UT. Public and private educational institutions can ask up to 25 vaccinated staff members to come for work.

Strict ban on use of single-use plastic

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has ordered a complete ban on the sale and use of polythene and prohibited single-use plastics within the Srinagar municipal limits. SMC Commissioner Athar Amir Khan said nobody should bring polythene or single-use plastics into the city for personal or commercial use via any of the entry points of the city. It also directed that nobody should engage in the sale of polythene and single-use plastics. A person found using these items will be asked to pay a penalty of Rs 500.

