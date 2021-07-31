Assam-Mizoram border clash: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pitches for neutral agency to probe issue

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said he would be happy to join any investigation but wondered why the case had not been handed over to a "neutral agency".

The Assam CM was reacting to the FIR lodged against him, four police officers and two administrative officers of the Assam government by Mizoram Police. They were accused of "attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy".

"Will be very happy to join in any investigation...

"But why the case is not being handed over to a neutral agency, especially when the place of occurrence is well within the constitutional territory of Assam?" Sarma asked in a tweet.

He said he has already conveyed this to his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga.

The four police officials named in the FIR are Inspector General of Police Anurag Agarwal, Deputy Inspector General of Police Debojyoti Mukherjee, Cachar Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Chandrakant Nimbalkar and officer-in-charge of Dholai police station Sahabuddin.

Cachar District Magistrate Keerthi Jalli and Divisional Forest Officer Sunnydeo Choudhury were also named. All six of them were asked to appear before the investigating officer at Vairengte police station on August 1.

The Cachar SP Nimbalkar, who sustained gunshot wounds on his hip during the July 26 border violence, was undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

The Assam Police also issued summons to six Mizoram officials including Kolasib DM H Lalthlangliana, SP Vanlalfaka Ralte, Additional SP David JB, Vairengte SDO (Civil) C Lalrempuia, Additional SP of India Reserve battalion Bruce Kibby and SDPO Thartea Hrangchal. They were asked to appear before the investigating officer at Dholai police station in Cachar on August 2 at 11 am.

Asked about the summons, Ralte told The New Indian Express on Saturday, "I am doing my duty." He refused to comment further. The Assam officials, who received summons, were not available for comment.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chemists and Druggists Association alleged the Assam government, on the pretext of security concern, instructed transporters in Guwahati to not book any goods, even medicines, destined for Mizoram.

In a letter to Mizoram chief secretary, the association further alleged that couriers had been barred from booking, verbally.

"In this pandemic situation, (supply of) life-saving drugs being stopped by Assam would lead to a dire situation in our state with far-reaching ramification and consequences. Never before in the history of our country has such situation occurred," the association wrote.

Mizoram is bringing supplies from Tripura as some organisations in Cachar and adjoining Hailakandi district of Assam imposed an "economic blockade" against Mizoram.

