Assam reports 1,179 new COVID-19 cases, 20 fresh fatalities

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam reported 20 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 on Friday, while 1,179 more people tested positive, pushing the total number of infections to 5,65,209, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

Of the fresh fatalities, three each were reported from Barpeta and Jorhat, two each in Biswanath, Chirang, Kamrup Metropolitan, and Tinsukia, and one each in Baksa, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, and Nagaon districts. The COVID-19 death toll in Assam is now 5,241.

NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

With the detection of 1,179 COVID-19 cases against the testing of 1,12,132 samples on Friday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent for the day, the NHM bulletin said.

The state had reported 1,299 coronavirus positive cases on Thursday against the testing of 1,28,684 samples. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 12,485. The overall positivity rate in the state stands at 3.05 per cent against the total testing of 1,85,23,825 samples so far.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,46,136 patients have recovered from the infection, including 1,441 on Friday. As many as 1,05,22,807 people have been inoculated in the state, of whom 19,10,159 have received both doses.

