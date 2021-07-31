STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BRICS finalises action plan to combat terrorism, radicalisation, terror financing

India has been strongly pitching for deeper cooperation among the BRICS member countries in dealing with terrorism, extremism and radicalisation.

Published: 31st July 2021 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

An informal BRICS Leaders' Meeting on the Margins of the G20 Summit

BRICS leaders came together for a joint picture. (File photo| Twitter/@MEAIndia)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An action plan aimed at strengthening result-oriented cooperation among the BRICS countries to combat terrorism, radicalisation and terror financing will be adopted at a meeting of the national security advisors of the grouping next month.

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that the action plan was finalised at a meeting of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) that took place virtually on July 28 and 29.

"The BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan is one of the key deliverables during India's chairship of BRICS and will be adopted at the meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors scheduled next month," the MEA said.

BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

India has been strongly pitching for deeper cooperation among the BRICS member countries in dealing with terrorism, extremism and radicalisation.

At the CTWG meeting, the BRICS countries exchanged views on the assessment of the threat from terrorism at the national, regional and global levels and resolved to further enhance counter-terrorism cooperation in line with the action plan, the MEA said in a statement.

It said the countries also condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The 6th meeting of the CTWG was held under the chairship of India.

"The main outcome of the working group meeting was the finalisation of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan containing specific measures to implement the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy adopted by BRICS Leaders in 2020," the MEA said.

"The action plan is aimed at further strengthening result-oriented cooperation between BRICS countries in areas such as preventing and combating terrorism, radicalisation, financing of terrorism, misuse of internet by terrorists, curbing travel of terrorists, border control, protection of soft targets and information sharing," it said.

Mahaveer Singhvi, joint secretary for counter-terrorism in the MEA, chaired the CTWG meeting while senior counter-terrorism officials from all BRICS countries participated in it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRICS Terrorism MEA
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp