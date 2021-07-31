STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh starts campaign to help convicts eligible for premature release

'Instructions have been issued for timely decision of pending applications of convicts under section 432(2) of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).'

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh State Legal Service Authority (CGSLSA) and the state jail department have jointly launched a campaign to free those inmates who fulfill the eligibility criteria for premature release of convicts.

Unmukt is a campaign started as per the directives of the Supreme Court, which had asked Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to launch pilot projects on the issue, an official said on Saturday.

Necessary instructions have been issued to district judges and chairmen of district legal service authority (DLSAs) to render support to the jail administration for the implementation of the campaign, CGSLSA secretary Siddharth Aggarwal said.

"Instructions have been issued for timely decision of pending applications of convicts under section 432(2) of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).

The campaign will have four stages, starting with timely identification of eligible convicts, and ending with legal aid by CGSLSA to those whose release applications have been rejected," he said.

