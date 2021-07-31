STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Economic woes began with Nehru's Independence day speech: Madhya Pradesh minister on inflation

Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang said that the Narendra Modi government, on the other hand, has strengthened the economy in the past seven years.

Published: 31st July 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A BJP minister in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday said the problem of inflation does not arise "in a day or two", and the economy began to go downhill with the "mistakes" of Jawaharlal Nehru's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 1947.

Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang was reacting to a planned protest by the Congress over rising prices and other issues. Talking to reporters in Bhopal, Sarang said, "If the credit for increasing inflation by crippling the economy after the country's independence goes to anyone, it is the Nehru family."

"Inflation does not rise in a day or two. The foundation of the economy is not laid in a day or two. The country's economy has deteriorated due to the mistakes of the speech that (the first prime minister) Jawaharlal Nehru delivered from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 1947," the BJP leader said.

He said that the Narendra Modi government, on the other hand, has strengthened the economy in the past seven years.

The BJP government has launched schemes for the welfare of the poor and their participation in the economy, Sarang said, adding that during the Congress regime the economy was the preserve of a few industrialists.

The inflation is down and people's incomes have increased during the BJP rule, the minister claimed. He quipped that Congress workers should rather protest in front of "10 Janpath" (party president Sonia Gandhi's residence).

Congress leaders in the state ridiculed Sarang's comments.

MP Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said, "Vishwas Sarang, an eligible minister of Shivraj's (Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan) circus, is blaming the country's inflation on Nehru's speech in 1947, when he was not even born. As a departmental (health) minister, can you state if Nehru was also responsible for the thousands of deaths due to lack of beds, oxygen and Remdesivir during the coronavirus pandemic?"

Narendra Saluja, another Congress spokesperson, said the BJP ministry in MP was full of weird people. "A minister starts climbing up an electricity poll to repair it, another talks about how many children a couple should have, yet another says that money should be charged for a selfie. Now, a minister is holding a speech delivered 75 years ago responsible for inflation. Why did the BJP then promise relief from inflation in its poll campaign?" he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nehru Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp