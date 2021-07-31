STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First Zika virus case found in Maharashtra, officials say no need to panic

Published: 31st July 2021 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

A graduate student works on analyzing samples to identify the Zika virus in a laboratory. (File | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The first-ever Zika virus infection case in Maharashtra has been reported from Pune district, a health department statement said on Saturday.

The woman patient has recovered completely, it said. "She and her family members do not have any symptoms," the statement added.

The 50-year-old woman, a resident of Belsar village in Purandar tehsil, received her test report on Friday.

The report said that besides Zika infection, she was also infected by the Chickungunya virus.

A government medical team visited the village on Saturday and met the sarpanch and gram panchayat members and instructed them about preventive measures, the statement said.

Zika virus spreads through the bite of the aedes aegypti mosquito and most patients do not have symptoms.

The typical symptoms include fever, body ache and conjunctivitis, and pregnant women should be more careful, the statement said

