'Government is scared to discuss issues like price rise in Parliament': Priyanka Gandhi

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been rocked by Opposition protests since the Monsoon session commenced on July 19 over the Pegasus snooping controversy, farm laws and price rise.

Published: 31st July 2021 03:51 PM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the government, alleging that it is "scared" of a discussion in Parliament on issues that concern people like price rise. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been rocked by Opposition protests since the Monsoon session commenced on July 19 over the Pegasus snooping controversy, farm laws and price rise.

"They are used to questions like 'how do you eat mangoes', therefore, they are scared of discussion in Parliament on issues that concern people like price rise," Priyanka Gandhi alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the government is ready for discussion on issues "directly related" to the people. The protests are over a "non-issue, non-serious issue", said Joshi, the parliamentary affairs minister.

TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Congress Price rise Government Opposition
