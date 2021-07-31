STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana to reduce power tariff by 37 paise a unit

With this move, electricity consumers will get relief of about Rs 100 crore per month, an official spokesperson said.

Published: 31st July 2021 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Electricity

For representational purpose.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Saturday announced reducing power tariff by 37 paise per unit for electricity consumers in the state. An announcement in this regard was made by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

With this move, electricity consumers will get relief of about Rs 100 crore per month, an official spokesperson said.

He said the power distribution companies have achieved a substantial reduction in the average power purchase cost of about 46 paise per unit during 2020-21 over the previous year due to better planning and scheduling.

This has also been reflected in FSA (fuel surcharge adjustment) calculations done by the state power regulator.

Hence to pass this benefit in reduction of cost to the consumers particularly during the Covid time, the state government has decided to waive the 37 paise FSA being charged from the consumers henceforth, informed the spokesperson.

The FSA burden in respect of agriculture consumers is already being borne by the state government. The spokesperson further said the state government has endeavoured to provide quality power to the electricity consumers of the state at affordable rates.

Over the last few years, the Haryana power distribution companies have turned around and their excellent performance is also reflected in the integrated rating of power discoms done by the Ministry of Power, government of India where Haryana has emerged as the second best-performing state after Gujarat, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp