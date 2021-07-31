STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP: Seven cops suspended in Bhopal after audio clip of their conversation with bookies surfaces

After the suspension of these policemen, 10 other personnel have been posted on duty at Aishbagh police station as their replacement so that the regular work does not get hampered.

By PTI

BHOPAL: Seven police personnel in Bhopal have been suspended after an audio clip of their purported conversation with bookies has surfaced on social media, an official said on Saturday.

Sources in the police department said that the action was taken against these cops posted at the city's Aishbagh police station on Friday evening after the audio clip of their conversation with bookies emerged on social media and was reported in a section of local media.

In the audio clip, the policemen can be heard demanding money from the bookies, they added.

When asked, Superintendent of Police (Bhopal South) Sai Krishna Thota told PTI on Saturday that following a preliminary inquiry into the case, seven personnel have been suspended and a show-cause notice has been issued to the in-charge of Aishbagh police station.

Further investigation into the case was underway to know if any more police personnel were involved in it, he said.

After the suspension of these policemen, 10 other personnel have been posted on duty at Aishbagh police station as their replacement so that the regular work does not get hampered, Thota said.

"Appropriate legal action will be taken in the case after the inquiry," he said.

