PM Modi to launch digital payment solution e-RUPI

It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries, the statement said.

Published: 31st July 2021 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch e-RUPI, a person and purpose specific digital payment solution, on Monday via video conferencing, his office said.

Underlining that Modi has always championed digital initiatives, the Prime Minister's Office said over the years, several programmes have been launched to ensure that the benefits reach its intended beneficiaries in a targeted and leak-proof manner, with limited touchpoints between the government and the beneficiary.

The concept of electronic voucher takes forward this vision of good governance, it said. In its statement, the PMO said e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment.

It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries, the statement said.

The users of this seamless one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider, it said.

It has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority.

The statement said e-RUPI connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface. It also ensures that the payment to the service provider is made only after the transaction is completed.

Being pre-paid in nature, it assures timely payment to the service provider without involvement of any intermediary, the statement said.

The PMO said it is expected to be a revolutionary initiative in the direction of ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services.

It can also be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support under Mother and Child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, drugs and diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertiliser subsidies etc.

Even the private sector can leverage these digital vouchers as part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes, the statement said.

